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    Kazakh, Georgian Presidents hold talks on sidelines of RES 2026

    17:00, 22 April 2026

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Mikheil Kavelashvili of Georgia held a meeting on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kazakh, Georgian Presidents hold talks on sidelines of RES 2026
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Discussions focused on the current partnership and strengthening future ties between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

    Kazakh, Georgian Presidents hold talks on sidelines of RES 2026
    Photo credit: Akorda

    While highlighting that Georgia is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, the Kazakh leader reaffirmed his commitment to inject fresh impetus into the bilateral partnership.

    Focusing on positive progress, both leaders stated the need for deepening trade and economic engagement.

    The sides agreed on the importance of launching joint infrastructure and investment projects, boosting business connections and fully leveraging both nations' transit and transport capabilities.

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mikheil Kavelashvili also exchanged views on major global and regional developments.

    Previously, Qazinform reported the heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO International Exhibition of Green and Sustainable Technologies.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Georgia Trade Investments Transport Economy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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