Kazakh foreign minister receives Iranian ambassador

The diplomats reviewed the current state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further developing the ties in political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

During the meeting, key issues on the international agenda were also discussed. The importance of de-escalation and ensuring sustainable stability in the Middle East was underscored. The Kazakh side noted its commitment to resolving differences exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, as well as its readiness to contribute to relevant international efforts, including by offering a platform for negotiations in the city of Turkistan at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus outlined ways to further expand cooperation.