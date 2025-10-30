Kazakh Foreign Minister receives British Ambassador

The parties discussed the state and prospects for developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They reaffirmed the mutual commitment to maintaining high-level interaction and active bilateral ties, as well as expanding trade and investment relations.

Minister Kosherbayev welcomed the effective work of the Kazakhstan-UK Strategic Dialogue and the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in advancing business contacts and joint initiatives in the environment, energy, water resources, education, and other priority areas of partnership.

In turn, Ambassador Axworthy confirmed London’s interest in further enhancing dialogue with Astana at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue constructive cooperation through relevant ministries and agencies, as well as within multilateral platforms.

As previously reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kosherbayev discussed a strategic partnership with top U.S. officials in Astana.