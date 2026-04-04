Kazakh Foreign Minister holds talks with ambassadors from Gulf States and Jordan

The sides discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed serious concern about the ongoing escalation, including strikes on friendly Arab countries. He emphasized the importance of a swift end to all hostilities, which are causing civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

The Kazakh diplomat thanked the heads of mission for the assistance in evacuating Kazakhstani citizens and their safe return to the homeland.

Yermek Kosherbayev noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the efforts of Gulf leaders to promote peaceful political dialogue, as well as the joint initiative of China and Pakistan aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in Turkestan city.

In turn, the Arab diplomats noted the importance of supporting international efforts to ensure regional security, including further strengthening contacts and coordination with Astana. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation aimed at enhancing political dialogue, expanding comprehensive collaboration, and implementing joint projects.