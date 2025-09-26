Kazakh FM takes part in CSTO foreign ministers' meeting

The participants exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly and discussed priority areas of cooperation between the CSTO and the UN.

Minister Nurtleu informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan's position on various aspects of the CSTO's activities and shared his vision for the further development of this regional structure. He called on the meeting participants to support Kazakhstan's initiatives to reform the UN system and its Security Council.

The heads of foreign ministries of the CSTO member states adopted a statement on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the UN.

The ministerial meeting took place in a traditionally friendly atmosphere, with the parties confirming their commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation between the CSTO and the universal and comprehensive organization.

As earlier reported, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Murat Nurtleu held a series of bilateral meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, as well as with the foreign ministers of Togo, Austria, Oman, Armenia, Belarus, and Cyprus.