Kazakh FM Kosherbayev discusses Middle East situation with CA and Azerbaijani counterparts

During the talks, the ministers exchanged detailed views on the evolving military and political situation in the Middle East, noting the importance of maintaining close coordination and prompt interaction amid the crisis.

Kosherbayev expressed gratitude to his colleagues from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for their constructive cooperation on evacuation-related matters.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their shared commitment to resolving conflict-related issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means, as well as to adhering to international law and joining efforts in the interests of maintaining regional security, peace and stability.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue providing the necessary support in organizing the possible evacuation of citizens, as well as to maintain close working contacts through the foreign ministries.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is preparing a plan to evacuate its nationals from Iran through neighboring countries.