Kazakh film featured at Indonesia festival

Titled as Arts Lumiere Indonesia Festival: Muslim World Movie Screening, the event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

Among 45 films from 16 OIC countries, which promote the values of Islam, peace, humanity, and intercultural dialogue, the Kazakh historical drama “Dawn of the Great Steppe”, directed by Akan Satayev, garnered significant attention both from audiences and experts.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and Kazakhfilm studio, the film highlights the reign of Khan Kassym, the son of Khan Zhanibek, one of the founders of the Kazakh Khanate. Set in the 15th-16th centuries during the state’s golden age, the story depicts Khan Kassym uniting disparate tribes, expanding the territory from the Irtysh river to the Caspian Sea and from the Altai to the Tien Shan mountains, while defending the independence of the steppe people against external threats.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia for organizing the festival and emphasized important role of cinema in fostering cultural diplomacy and strengthening bilateral relations. He noted that the film would contribute to a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan’s rich cultural and historical heritage among Indonesian society.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The premiere screening of the Kazakh film took place at the Jakarta Arts Building and sparked keen interest among the Indonesian audience. Viewers praised the authentic portrayal of nomadic culture, the actors’ skill, and the epic scale of the production. The festival underscored the significant role of Kazakh cinema in preserving historical memory and fostering ties between OIC member states.

Telly Nathalia, Chairperson of the Indonesian Journalists Association, remarked that Dawn of the Great Steppe is a must-watch film. According to her, director of the film Akan Satayev successfully "transports" viewers to an era that shaped Eurasian history.

“Through the movie, I learned about the history of the great Khan Kassym, whose wisdom maintained peace among tribes and built a thriving Kazakh Khanate. The film’s scenes showcase the breathtaking beauty of the Kazakh land. It vividly portrays the nomadic way of life, horsemanship, cuisine, musical instruments, children’s games, and much more,” concluded T.Nathalia.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan put 15 film projects into production in 2025.