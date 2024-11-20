Kazakh fencers to fight at Vancouver Fencing World Cup in Canada
07:12, 20 November 2024
Kazakhstan’s men’s epée fencing team will be vying for top honors at the upcoming Vancouver Fencing World Cup 2024 in Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The competition is set to run on November 21-24.
Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay and Kiril Pavlov will represent Kazakhstan at the event.
It should be noted that the Kazakhstani fencers secured 7th place at the last World Cup.