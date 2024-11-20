EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh fencers to fight at Vancouver Fencing World Cup in Canada

    07:12, 20 November 2024

    Kazakhstan’s men’s epée fencing team will be vying for top honors at the upcoming Vancouver Fencing World Cup 2024 in Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh fencers to fight at Vancouver Fencing World Cup in Canada
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The competition is set to run on November 21-24.

    Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay and Kiril Pavlov will represent Kazakhstan at the event.

    It should be noted that the Kazakhstani fencers secured 7th place at the last World Cup.

    Events Kazakhstan Sport Canada World News Fencing
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All