Kazakh Energy Minister, Secretary General of OPEC meet in Astana
Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov held a meeting today with His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the meeting, the minister reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to the historic Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) and readiness to continue joint efforts to ensure a stable oil market.
Both parties highly assessed the results of cooperation and consensus outcome of the meeting of the Group of eight countries, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry says.
Kazakhstan re-affirmed its willingness to further work closely with OPEC and the countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening stability in the global market in the interests of producers, consumers and global economy as a whole.