Kazakh Energy Minister, Secretary General of OPEC meet in Astana

During the meeting, the minister reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to the historic Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) and readiness to continue joint efforts to ensure a stable oil market.

Photo credit: Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan

Both parties highly assessed the results of cooperation and consensus outcome of the meeting of the Group of eight countries, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry says.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of KAzakhstan

Kazakhstan re-affirmed its willingness to further work closely with OPEC and the countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening stability in the global market in the interests of producers, consumers and global economy as a whole.