Kazakh designers' works to be exhibited at European Parliament

The event is organized as part of the second Central Asian European Creative Forum, an initiative by designers and creative professionals aimed at introducing Central Asian art and design to a European audience.

According to organizer Elena van Kharitonova, this is the second time the event has been arranged. In 2024, the forum brought 12 designers from across Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, to Belgium, where they showcased their works and projects at the European Parliament and in museums in Brussels and Antwerp.

"Over the course of five days, our participants will be immersed in the world of cultural diplomacy and international cultural relations, with a special focus on Central Asia as a unified cultural region," said Elena van Kharitonova. "Cultural diplomacy is about winning hearts and minds, fostering cultural ties. It is about constructive cooperation based on mutual understanding."

The exhibition features the works of Paris-based Kazakh jewelry designer Kamila Florentini, who has lived in France for over a decade. Her jewelry, which incorporates traditional Kazakh styles and ornaments, is popular with the local public.

Kazakh designers and their colleagues from other Central Asian countries will present their work at the European Parliament today and tomorrow, followed by further exhibitions in Brussels and Antwerp.

The first Central Asian-European Creative Forum was held in Brussels in September 2024. Initiated by designers and creative professionals from five Central Asian states, the event also witnessed a presentation of the Almaty Jewelry Week project.