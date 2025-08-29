Kazakh Deputy FM receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev highly commended the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, expressing gratitude to Ambassador Alkanderi for his contribution to strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership.

The Kuwaiti diplomat highlighted the valuable experience gained in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on friendship and mutual understanding.

Following the meeting, the Ambassador of Kuwait was presented with a letter of gratitude on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

