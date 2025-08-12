Kazakh-Chinese JV to assemble HOWO trucks in Karaganda region

The documents were signed in the presence of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

The project is implemented under the auspices of the Government of Kazakhstan and administration of Karaganda region and is called to become a key element in the development of commercial vehicles production in the country.

The joint venture is located in the city of Saran, on the territory of Saran Machinery LLP. The annual capacity of the joint venture is projected at 10,000 units of specialized vehicles, including HOWO trucks.

The new plant will be equipped with a modern technological complex, including the first electrophoretic coating or e-coating line in Kazakhstan. This installation will let protect truck bodies from corrosion and significantly extend the service life of the equipment.

According to Sklyar, special attetion is attached to the project’s localization. In his words, the company plans to use body parts made from galvanized steel produced at Kazakhstan’s Qarmet metallurgical plant.

Some 1,000 people are expected to be employed at the enterprise.

The first batch of equipment for assembling chassis and cabins is expected to arrive in October, and equipment for painting and welding will be delivered in Q2 of 2026.