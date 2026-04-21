Kazakh chess players set record medal haul at World Juniors

Over the past four years, Kazakh juniors have steadily improved their results at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships, winning seven medals in 2023, 16 in 2024, and 14 in 2025. In 2026, they set a new record, claiming 21 medals, including nine golds, at the World Junior Rapid and Blitz Championships in Serbia.

The 2026 championship brought together 437 young players from 40 countries across six age categories, from U8 to U18, with separate competitions for boys and girls. The first three days were dedicated to rapid, followed by blitz events.

In rapid, Kazakh players claimed 11 medals — five gold, four silver, and two bronze — securing first place in the team standings, and went on to add 10 more medals in blitz, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Based on the combined results of both events, Kazakhstan also secured first place overall in the team standings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Assaubayeva’s earnings at FIDE Candidates had been revealed.