Kazakh Central Election Commission launches Sailau AI assistant

It provides information on how to vote from home, obtain absentee certificates, and what to do if not on the voter lists and other election process queries.

It is available 24/7 in Kazakh and Russian.

The service is built on the AlemLLM language model.

The Sailau AI also provides information based on the Kazakh Constitution, constitutional laws and other legal acts regulating election organization and procedures.

It is accessible via the CEC website and Telegram messenger.

Currently, the system is undergoing additional training to improve accuracy and quality of responses.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was recently briefed on preparations for the Qurultay elections scheduled for August 23.

Seven political parties will take part in the elections, with 145 deputies to be elected for a five-year term.

Over 12.6 million voters are included in the electoral lists.

According to official data, 545 candidates from seven political parties have been registered, averaging 3.7 per seat. Among the candidates are 172 women (31.5%), 74 young people (13.5%), and 19 persons with disabilities (3.5%). The average age of candidates is 45.4 years.