Kazakh capital set to teach Baby Tennis at preschools

They passed the three-day training at the Beeline Arena National tennis Centre for teaching tennis at kindergartens.

28 specialists from Astana preschools completed the training course and received certificates.

On March 18, the Kazakh Tennis Federation and the National Physical Culture Research and Practical Centre of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation within the Baby Tennis program. This course is an important step for the development of the joint initiative. Further, the parties plan to introduce Baby Tennis at kindergartens countrywide.

The goal is to nurture children’s passion for an active lifestyle from an early age and teach sports basics through interesting activities with elements of tennis.

