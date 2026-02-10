Kazakh capital schools launch Korean language classes
The Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea launched on February 3 a program to support South Korean language courses in Astana schools for the first half of 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Center’s press service.
The program now covers three schools, including the Alpamys School, the Republican Physics and Mathematics School, and Neotech Digital School. Classes will run from February to May.
The program was first piloted last November at the Alpamys School for two months. Due to strong interest, it has been expanded to additional schools this year. The Center provides native speakers to help meet the growing demand for the South Korean language and culture in Kazakhstan.
Director of the Korean Cultural Center Koo Bon-chul noted that interest in South Korea continues to rise in Kazakhstan, reflected in the growing number of schools requesting South Korean language courses. He emphasized that the program is an important step toward introducing regular South Korean language classes in Kazakhstani educational institutions.