    Kazakh capital celebrates International Yoga Day

    11:38, 21 June 2025

    In 2014 the UN GA proclaimed June 21 the International Yoga Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    June 21 is the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of year for the Northern Hemisphere. The Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    The Kazakh capital also celebrated the International Yoga Day at the Botanical Garden. The Indian Embassy organized a morning yoga session under the motto Yoga for Common Earth, for Common Health.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    With the first light, all those gathered repeated 108 times the Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, a sequence of 12 yoga poses in the air.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    The Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Nagendra Prasad greeted those present highlighting the Yoga Day is observed in more than 190 countries.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    This year the Yoga Day is marked not only in Astana but also in Shymkent, Petropavlovsk, Aktau, Almaty and other cities.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

     

    Sport Culture India Kazakhstan Astana Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
