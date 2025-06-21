Kazakh capital celebrates International Yoga Day
In 2014 the UN GA proclaimed June 21 the International Yoga Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
June 21 is the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of year for the Northern Hemisphere. The Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide.
The Kazakh capital also celebrated the International Yoga Day at the Botanical Garden. The Indian Embassy organized a morning yoga session under the motto Yoga for Common Earth, for Common Health.
With the first light, all those gathered repeated 108 times the Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, a sequence of 12 yoga poses in the air.
The Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Nagendra Prasad greeted those present highlighting the Yoga Day is observed in more than 190 countries.
This year the Yoga Day is marked not only in Astana but also in Shymkent, Petropavlovsk, Aktau, Almaty and other cities.