Kazakh capital announces over 100 bln tenge for energy sector in 2025

Of which 70.3 billion tenge will be allocated from the republican budget, 8.2 billion tenge from the local budget. The rest 22.5 billion tenge are the own funds (funds of subordinate enterprises), he told the public hearings.

He added that 39 billion tenge will be channeled for 36 energy supply projects, 22.1 billion tenge for 21 heating network projects, 18.1 billion tenge for 17 power supply projects and 20.2 billion tenge will be spent for 15 gasification projects.

As written before, Kazakhstan sees strong growth in the renewable energy share in 2024.