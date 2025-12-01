Kazakh Berultseva bags silver at World Karate Championships

Sofya Berultseva lost to Germany's Johanna Kneer in the women’s 68 kg weight division finals.

Notably, another Kazakh karatekas, Didar Amirali and Assel Kanay, grabbed bronze medals at the World Karate Championships 2025.

The 2025 World Senior Individual Karate Championships in Cairo brought together the world's top 32 athletes in each category from 88 nations.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s speed skater Kristina Shumekova has a three-time champion at the Junior World Cup stage in Milan, Italy.