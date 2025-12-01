Kazakh Berultseva bags silver at World Karate Championships
08:31, 1 December 2025
Kazakhstan’s Sofya Berultseva won a silver medal in the Final Phase Event of the WKF World Senior Individual Karate Championships in Cairo, Egypt, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Sofya Berultseva lost to Germany's Johanna Kneer in the women’s 68 kg weight division finals.
Notably, another Kazakh karatekas, Didar Amirali and Assel Kanay, grabbed bronze medals at the World Karate Championships 2025.
The 2025 World Senior Individual Karate Championships in Cairo brought together the world's top 32 athletes in each category from 88 nations.
