Kazakh Bakbergenova tops UWW world wrestlers’ rankings
15:06, 11 June 2025
Kazakh female wrestler Zhamilya Bakbergenova tops the United World Wrestling (UWW) world wrestlers’ rankings in the women’s 72 kg weight category, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Recall that this March Zhamilya Bakbergenova won gold at the Women’s Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan.
Last November Zhamilya Bakbergenova ranked second in the United World Wrestling (UWW) world wrestlers’ rankings in the women’s 72 kg weight category.