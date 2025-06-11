EN
    Kazakh Bakbergenova tops UWW world wrestlers’ rankings

    15:06, 11 June 2025

    Kazakh female wrestler Zhamilya Bakbergenova tops the United World Wrestling (UWW) world wrestlers’ rankings in the women’s 72 kg weight category, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Recall that this March Zhamilya Bakbergenova won gold at the Women’s Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan.

    Last November Zhamilya Bakbergenova ranked second in the United World Wrestling (UWW) world wrestlers’ rankings in the women’s 72 kg weight category.

