Kazakh athletes secure two medals at Asian Race Walking Championships

11:14, 18 March 2025

The Asian Race Walking Championships took place in Nomi, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Team Kazakhstan earned two medals in the 20km race.

Georgiy Sheiko took 2nd place, clocking the Men’s 20km race in 1:23:07 seconds.

In the women's competition, Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed 3rd place with a time of 1:33:11.

As reported earlier, XDS Astana Development Team rider Ivan Smirnov has claimed victory at the Italian one-day race La Popolarissima.

