Kazakh athletes secure two medals at Asian Race Walking Championships

Team Kazakhstan earned two medals in the 20km race.

Georgiy Sheiko took 2nd place, clocking the Men’s 20km race in 1:23:07 seconds.

In the women's competition, Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed 3rd place with a time of 1:33:11.

