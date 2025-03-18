Kazakh athletes secure two medals at Asian Race Walking Championships
11:14, 18 March 2025
The Asian Race Walking Championships took place in Nomi, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan earned two medals in the 20km race.
Georgiy Sheiko took 2nd place, clocking the Men’s 20km race in 1:23:07 seconds.
In the women's competition, Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed 3rd place with a time of 1:33:11.
As reported earlier, XDS Astana Development Team rider Ivan Smirnov has claimed victory at the Italian one-day race La Popolarissima.