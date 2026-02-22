Kazakh athletes prepare for last start of 2026 Winter Olympics

At 2:00 p.m. Kazakhstan time, the women’s 30 km cross-country skiing race will get underway. Nadezhda Stepashkina and Anna Melnik will represent Kazakhstan in the mass-start event.

The Olympic closing ceremony is set to be held on the night of February 22–23, Kazakhstan time.

Kazakhstan wraps up the 2026 Olympic Games with one gold medal and 19th place in the overall standings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov delivered an exhibition performance at the gala show of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.