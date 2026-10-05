Kazakh athlete joins OCA Athletes’ Commission

The commission serves as a key link between athletes and the leadership of the Olympic movement, giving competitors a stronger voice in decisions affecting regional sport.

Following the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, five athletes were selected to represent different regions of Asia and advocate for the interests of athletes in their respective areas.

Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov will represent Central Asia, while Thanyalak Chotphibunsin of Thailand will represent Southeast Asia. Reem Al-Sharshani of Qatar will represent West Asia, Japan’s Naoto Tobe will represent East Asia, and India’s Rajeshwari Kumari will represent South Asia after her nomination was approved by the OCA Executive Board.

Under OCA regulations, the representatives can take part directly in high-level decision-making, advocating for athletes’ rights and bringing their collective views on key issues to the leadership of the Olympic movement.

Their role also extends to improving conditions at major sporting events. Commission members can review everything from accommodation in athletes’ villages to logistics, while also helping ensure high standards of medical care, rehabilitation, and overall athlete welfare.

The representatives will also work with international organizations on anti-doping efforts and promote clean and fair competition. To maintain close contact with athletes, commission members will build networks within National Olympic Committees, allowing them to gather feedback directly from sporting communities.

In the coming years, the newly elected representatives will work to strengthen this system of cooperation and introduce modern approaches to sports management across Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan recorded an 84-medal haul and historic achievements at the Asian Games.