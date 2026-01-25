Kazakh artistes shine in Austria during 'Turkic Week'

Renowned dancer and choreographer Anel Marabaeva performed the dance “Akku”, while opera singer Aigerim Altynbek presented the song Alqonyr. The Kazakh duo Temirlan & Yernat also performed the kui Alem.

The concert was organized within the framework of the presentation of the Organization of Turkic States, highlighting the rich heritage of Turkic peoples through national music and choreography.

One of the key events of the week was a joint concert featuring creative ensembles from member countries of the Organization of Turkic States. The stage brought together artistes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Bringing together OTS Member States, Vienna-based international organizations, diplomatic missions, experts, cultural figures, and representatives of the Turkic diaspora, the Turkic Week presented a holistic reflection of the Turkic World’s shared heritage, strategic vision, and cooperative agenda, the OTS press service says.