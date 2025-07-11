Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to UAE President

During the conversation after the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed noted special respect for Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed interest in bringing cooperation to a new level.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat thanked him for the warm welcome and noted that cooperation in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres between the two countries is actively developing.

In addition, he spoke about the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, to Astana in May this year and the high-quality implementation of the agreements reached within the visit and the importance of providing the relations between the two countries with a new impetus.

In conclusion, the UAE President congratulated the Kazakh ambassador on the official start of his particularly responsible diplomatic mission and wished him success in his activities to further strengthen friendly ties between Kazakhstan and the Emirates.

