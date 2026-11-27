Alim Bayel highlighted key developments in Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations and stressed the importance of strengthening humanitarian and educational cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the students were also briefed on the key points of the State of the Nation Address delivered by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The diplomat noted that the Government was working to train highly qualified specialists and had high expectations for young Kazakh citizens studying abroad under intergovernmental educational programs.

The Ambassador assured the students that the Embassy was ready to continue providing all necessary support and encouraged them to actively participate in events organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku. The participants also discussed plans for several upcoming events, including those marking Independence Day.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

In conclusion, Alim Bayel reminded the young compatriots of the importance of adhering to the principles of friendship, unity and mutual support while abroad.

The students, in turn, thanked the Embassy staff for their support and assistance in resolving the issues they had encountered.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a roundtable on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s October 28 State of the Nation Address and the development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku.