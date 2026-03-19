Kazakh airlines to introduce onboard Wi-Fi by late 2026

Priority will be given to equipping new aircraft — Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, the delivery of which is expected as early as this year.

"These aircraft are expected to be among the first to be equipped with onboard internet, and the necessary work is already underway. Taking this into account, I can assume that this will happen by the end of this year or early next year," Talgat Lastayev said.

The vice minister added that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner long-haul aircraft will operate both international and domestic flights.

He noted that the project is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

Earlier, it was reported airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel.