Ayan Otepbergen, an artist with Astana's Musical Theater for Young Audiences, won the Best Actor award at the landmark international festival on Tenerife Island, Spain.

Photo: ilmfreeway.com

He received the Jack Taylor Award for his performance in the film Sicko. The festival jury praised his acting technique, highlighting his expressive delivery and ability to blend dramatic elements with dark humor.

Notably, Sicko claimed three awards at the festival: Best Feature Film, Best Actor, and Best Costume Design.

Held annually in the Canary Islands, the 10th edition of the Isla Calavera Fantastic Film Festival ran from November 6 to 15.

Ayan Otepbergen's win marks a notable milestone for Kazakh cinema and reflects growing international recognition for the country's performers.

As written earlier, Kazakh filmmakers won two awards at the Diamond Butterfly film ceremony.