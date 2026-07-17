Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes establishment of World AI Cooperation Organization

Citing United Nations data, the president noted that global investment in AI infrastructure and related technologies has been growing by an average of 47 percent annually, while the global AI market is expected to approach 5 trillion US dollars by 2033.

AI governance must therefore be comprehensive, covering the entire value chain - from semiconductors and data centers to ethics, education, and the protection of human dignity, Tokayev said.

He also warned that AI's rapid development is taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical fragmentation, uncertainty, and declining trust among major powers.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of countries devote far more effort to dealing with the consequences of conflicts than to preventing them. AI offers us a historic opportunity to change this irrational logic by advancing early warning systems, preventive diplomacy, humanitarian response, and peacekeeping, he said.

Tokayev stressed that artificial intelligence should become a driver of more equitable and inclusive development, arguing that every country must have the opportunity to build its own human capital, digital infrastructure, and institutional capacity rather than remain merely a consumer of AI technologies.

Our shared task is to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of both the economy and society, while remaining under competent and responsible human oversight, he said.

The Kazakh president described the decision to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization as "historic," expressing confidence that the body could become the foundation of a universal system of AI governance.

"It should serve as a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at promoting the prosperity and security of all humanity," Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 29 countries sign an agreement to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization.