Kassym-Jomart Tokayev treats Aleksandar Vučić to famous Almaty Aport apple

The parties had a friendly meeting over dinner, the Serbian President’s posts on social media read.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev treated Aleksandar Vučić to the famous Almaty Aport apple.

Aleksandar Vučić said Serbia is always open to friendly countries.

As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Serbia for an official visit. This year marks 28 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

The Belgrade Tower was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Kazakhstan.