Kassym-Jomart Tokayev treats Aleksandar Vučić to famous Almaty Aport apple
10:02, 19 November 2024
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who arrived in Belgrade for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the Bort No.1 Telegram Channel.
The parties had a friendly meeting over dinner, the Serbian President’s posts on social media read.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev treated Aleksandar Vučić to the famous Almaty Aport apple.
Aleksandar Vučić said Serbia is always open to friendly countries.
As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Serbia for an official visit. This year marks 28 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia.
The Belgrade Tower was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Kazakhstan.