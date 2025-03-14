Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to develop domestic animation industry

In his remarks of the meeting, President Tokayev praised a recently released animated film “Shoqan. Journey to Kashgaria”, saying it is an excellent work that helps children learn a lot about our outstanding historical figure - Shoqan Valikhanov.

The Head of State emphasized that such projects play an important role in educating the younger generation and forming national identity.

“There should be more such animated films in the Kazakh language that show national identity. This directly affects the future of the nation. Therefore, it is necessary to develop animation,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On top of that, the President stressed the need for thorough pre-screening evaluation of Kazakhstani films.

It bears to remind that the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurutay has kicked off in the Burabay resort. Earlier in his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that our country has changed significantly in three years, having embarked on a new path of development. He also spoke about the transition to a single time zone and presented his vision for tax reform.