Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says Georgia remains Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in South Caucasus
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the International Forum in Ashgabat, on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Georgia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.
The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of the long-standing cooperation, built on strong ties of friendship and common historic relations between the two peoples.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the progressive political dialogue, economic and humanitarian ties both nations enjoy.
The interlocutors discussed bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas. In this regard, the Kazakh leader stressed great potential for building ties with Georgia in the transport-logistics and trade-economic sectors.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.