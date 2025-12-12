Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says Georgia remains Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in South Caucasus

During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Georgia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.

The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of the long-standing cooperation, built on strong ties of friendship and common historic relations between the two peoples.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the progressive political dialogue, economic and humanitarian ties both nations enjoy.

Photo credit: Akorda

The interlocutors discussed bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas. In this regard, the Kazakh leader stressed great potential for building ties with Georgia in the transport-logistics and trade-economic sectors.

