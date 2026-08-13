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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviews preparations for Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections

    18:56, 13 August 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Central Election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov to review preparations for Kazakhstan’s upcoming Qurultay elections, scheduled for August 23, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviews preparations for Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, the Kazakh president described the current electoral campaign as having historical significance and particular importance for the country’s social and political development.

    Tokayev stressed that the elections should be conducted in accordance with the principle of Law and Order, with transparency and equal conditions for all participants.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported over 70 percent of Kazakhstanis are ready to cast ballots in the Qurultay elections. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Elections Election 2026 Parliament (Qurultay)
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