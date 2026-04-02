Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Sberbank CEO German Gref

During Thursday’s meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German Gref discussed the key challenges in the banking sector development, the impact of the current geopolitical situation on the economies of the region’s countries, as well as prospects for the application of digital solutions and artificial intelligence in the financial sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, focusing on the ministry’s key activities and strategic initiatives in science and higher education.