Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani

In the talks, the Kazakh President highly praised Rakuten’s achievements in building a global digital ecosystem, which is recognized as one of the most advanced in the world.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the company’s experience is of great interest to Kazakhstan, which has entered a new phase of technological development and digital transformation.

The Kazakh President informed his interlocutor that Kazakhstan adopted for the first time a law on artificial intelligence, launched its first national supercomputer, and continues to improve the functioning of e-government and the national digital ecosystem.

In this context, President Tokayev welcomed Rakuten’s interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan and establishing close cooperation with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in the company’s developments in the field of biotechnology aimed at the treatment of cancer.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Hiroshi Mikitani thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his kind words and noted that it was a great honor for him to take part in the meeting. He highlighted the high level of development of digital initiatives in Kazakhstan and the scale of investments being directed toward their implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a joint statement following the talks on Thursday in Japan.