EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani

    18:05, 18 December 2025

    During his official visit to Japan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rakuten Group Hiroshi Mikitani, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In the talks, the Kazakh President highly praised Rakuten’s achievements in building a global digital ecosystem, which is recognized as one of the most advanced in the world.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the company’s experience is of great interest to Kazakhstan, which has entered a new phase of technological development and digital transformation.

    The Kazakh President informed his interlocutor that Kazakhstan adopted for the first time a law on artificial intelligence, launched its first national supercomputer, and continues to improve the functioning of e-government and the national digital ecosystem.

    In this context, President Tokayev welcomed Rakuten’s interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan and establishing close cooperation with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in the company’s developments in the field of biotechnology aimed at the treatment of cancer.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In turn, Hiroshi Mikitani thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his kind words and noted that it was a great honor for him to take part in the meeting. He highlighted the high level of development of digital initiatives in Kazakhstan and the scale of investments being directed toward their implementation.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a joint statement following the talks on Thursday in Japan. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Japan Kazakhstan and Japan Technology Artificial Intelligence Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All