EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman

    12:32, 10 June 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met today with Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Akorda reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting discussed the ongoing activities and issues of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

    President Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 4th Eurasian Economic Forum and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which are set to take place on June 26-27 in Minsk, Belarus.

    As reported previously, the EAEU states are to launch a financial support mechanism for the agro-industrial sector. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Belarus
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All