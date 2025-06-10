Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman

The meeting discussed the ongoing activities and issues of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

President Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 4th Eurasian Economic Forum and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which are set to take place on June 26-27 in Minsk, Belarus.

As reported previously, the EAEU states are to launch a financial support mechanism for the agro-industrial sector.