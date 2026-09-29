Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors German President with Order of Golden Eagle

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Head of State highlighted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Photo credit: Akorda

"Your wise leadership, principled approach and unwavering commitment to dialogue and unity have earned you deep respect and helped build Germany's trust and cooperation with partners around the world. Today Germany is one of the most dynamic and innovative countries, setting high standards in industry, science and technology and making a significant contribution to shaping the future of the global economy," the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Frank-Walter Steinmeier's special role in developing bilateral relations.

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"We highly value you, Mr. President, as a true and reliable friend of Kazakhstan and an outstanding statesman of international level. Given your significant personal contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Germany and expanding our interaction, I take great pleasure in presenting you with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan — the Altyn Qyran Order. Please accept it as a sign of the special respect and sincere gratitude of the Kazakh people," the Head of State said.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that he has always maintained a particular interest in and attention to Central Asia.

Photo credit: Akorda

The German President said Kazakhstan and its people hold great significance for him, adding that he believes the two countries can achieve even more together. He said he always remembers his visits to Kazakhstan with warmth and expressed confidence that friendly bilateral relations will be enduring and unshakeable.

Earlier, the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany issued a Joint Declaration.