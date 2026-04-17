Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights need to increase UN’s effectiveness and authority

The Organization was created 80 years ago, those who claim that it is outdated and even in decline are right. We need to pay attention to the content of the UN Charter, which mentions so-called 'enemy states'. Yes, 80 years ago everything was quite clear. Today, however, the so-called 'enemy states' play an extremely important role in supporting and financing the Organization and in contributing to the peace process. The most important thing is to increase the level of efficiency and authority of the UN, said President Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the important role preventive diplomacy plays in preventing conflicts.

This issue has been discussed for many years, at least for the last 30 years. But nothing happens except for very beautiful speeches, declarations, and so on. I believe we need to focus on measures to predict regional or global conflicts; this is what preventive diplomacy is. At the same time, we must join forces to support effective multilateral diplomacy, he concluded.

Joining the panel session was President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who supported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's position regarding the need to focus on preventive diplomacy in the work of the UN.

It must be reiterated that both the UN and the EU were founded to secure peace, yet they arguably faltered when confronted with armed conflict. Why? A profound lack of preventive diplomacy, she stated.

Echoing President Tokayev’s call for preventive and proactive diplomacy, the leader of North Macedonia underscored the urgent need for a more rational approach to political decision-making.

The panel session was also joined by Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Previously, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for a responsible approach to UN reform.