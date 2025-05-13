Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov

“From the first days of Independence, you have actively participated in the country’s affairs, working tirelessly for the benefit of strengthening of our statehood. You have held the posts of the minister and deputy prime minister. As a diplomat, you have done enormous work to raise international authority of our country. You have served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China, and also contributed to the development of relations with Mongolia, Vietnam and North Korea. You have made a significant contribution to the development of domestic parliamentarism. Being a deputy, vice chairman of the Supreme Council, being elected to the Senate three times and to the Majilis twice, you have constantly raised important issues. Today you continue to be energetically involved in public activities. I am confident that your invaluable experience, patriotism, personal attributes will serve an example for the youth,” said the President.

The Head of State also emphasized that Kuanysh Sultanov authored a number of books on social and political issues.

Kuanysh Sultanov thanked the President for the state award and high appreciation of his longstanding work for the country’s benefit.