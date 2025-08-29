EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: For the sake of future generations, we must strengthen peace

    09:55, 29 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed Kazakhstanis via his X account, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: For the sake of future generations, we must strengthen peace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Today is the International Day against Nuclear Tests. This commemorative date was established by the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Our people endured the tragic consequences of nuclear weapon explosions for many years. This tragedy should never happen again. For the sake of future generations, we must strengthen peace, promote international cooperation, and take efforts towards a complete ban of nuclear tests. Peace and security are the highest values that unite all humankind,” the post reads.

     

