Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends greetings to Moldovan President Maia Sandu on independence anniversary

In his congratulatory message, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Moldova across a broad range of areas in the interests of the two countries’ peoples.

The Kazakh president wished Sandu success in all her endeavors and the people of Moldova well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of its independence.