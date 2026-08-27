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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends greetings to Moldovan President Maia Sandu on independence anniversary

    11:23, 27 August 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday congratulated Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the people of Moldova on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends greetings to Moldovan President Maia Sandu on independence anniversary
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory message, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Moldova across a broad range of areas in the interests of the two countries’ peoples.

    The Kazakh president wished Sandu success in all her endeavors and the people of Moldova well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of its independence. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Moldova Moldova Independence day Politics
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