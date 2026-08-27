Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends greetings to Moldovan President Maia Sandu on independence anniversary
11:23, 27 August 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday congratulated Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the people of Moldova on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Moldova across a broad range of areas in the interests of the two countries’ peoples.
The Kazakh president wished Sandu success in all her endeavors and the people of Moldova well-being and prosperity.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of its independence.