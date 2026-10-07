Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends birthday wishes to Vladimir Putin

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended warm birthday greetings to Vladimir Putin, wishing him continued success in his high state office.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted Vladimir Putin's outstanding role in the development of Russia and his tireless work for the benefit of the Russian people.

The Head of State underscored the Russian President's enormous personal contribution to strengthening the Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and allied relations.

The interlocutors also discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

Earlier, the Russian President expressed condolences over the deaths of Kazakh servicemen in the Caspian Sea exercises.