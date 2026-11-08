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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses condolences to Polish President over fatal shooting in Krakow

    19:40, 8 November 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki following a deadly shooting in Krakow, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses condolences to Polish President over fatal shooting in Krakow
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, Tokayev expressed sympathy over the loss of life caused by the shooting incident.

    The Kazakh President strongly condemned the act of violence and expressed solidarity with the people of Poland.

    He also wished those injured in the incident a speedy recovery.

    Earlier, it was reported Poland declared 2 days of national mourning after a deadly shooting in Krakow.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Poland Incidents Mass shooting
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