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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveys Canada Day greetings to PM Mark Carney

    16:37, 1 July 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the occasion of the national holiday - Canada Day, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveys Canada Day greetings to PM Mark Carney
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan highly values its longstanding partnership with Canada, built on the bonds of friendship and mutual respect. He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

    The Kazakh leader wished Prime Minister Carney success in his responsible duties and extended his best wishes for prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Canada.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Rwanda’s Paul Kagame on the country’s Independence Day. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Canada Holidays Politics
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