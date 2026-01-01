Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Cuba on National Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his compatriots on Cuba's national holiday — the Triumph of the Revolution.

In his telegram, the President expressed confidence that the relationship between Kazakhstan and Cuba, built on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez success in his important work, along with well-being and prosperity for the people of Cuba.

