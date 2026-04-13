Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nizar Amidi on election as President of Iraq
11:08, 13 April 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nizar Amidi on his election to the post of President of Iraq, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakhstani leader expressed his best wishes for the success of the political reforms aimed at fostering prosperity for Iraq and its citizens.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his conviction that the bilateral relationship, rooted in traditional friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter.