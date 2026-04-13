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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nizar Amidi on election as President of Iraq

    11:08, 13 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nizar Amidi on his election to the post of President of Iraq, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nizar Amidi on election as President of Iraq
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakhstani leader expressed his best wishes for the success of the political reforms aimed at fostering prosperity for Iraq and its citizens.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his conviction that the bilateral relationship, rooted in traditional friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Iraq Elections Politics
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