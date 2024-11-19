Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Monaco on its National Day

In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State highlighted Monaco’s tireless efforts to promote ideas of sustainable development, environmental protection and maintain a global secure future.

The Head of State expressed confidence that bilateral ties based on friendship and cooperation will further strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Prince Albert II and the people of Monaco prosperity and well-being.

Recall that on November 18 on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and his compatriots on the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.