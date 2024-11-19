Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Monaco on its National Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Prince Albert II on the National Day of Monaco, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State highlighted Monaco’s tireless efforts to promote ideas of sustainable development, environmental protection and maintain a global secure future.
The Head of State expressed confidence that bilateral ties based on friendship and cooperation will further strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Prince Albert II and the people of Monaco prosperity and well-being.
