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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Lula da Silva on Brazil election victory

    10:32, 26 October 2026

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has congratulated the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on his election victory, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo: Akorda

    "I congratulate you, President @LulaOficial, on your well-deserved victory in the presidential election.

    The Brazilian people have expressed their support for your policy of strengthening national sovereignty, enhancing Brazil’s standing as a major global power, advancing reform of the United Nations, and promoting a world order based on justice," the Head of State wrote in a post on social media platform X.

    As reported earlier, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of Sunday's presidential runoff, securing a fourth nonconsecutive term after defeating Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested race.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Brazil Foreign policy Elections Politics Akorda Presidential Residence South America
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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