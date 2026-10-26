Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Lula da Silva on Brazil election victory
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has congratulated the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on his election victory, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"I congratulate you, President @LulaOficial, on your well-deserved victory in the presidential election.
The Brazilian people have expressed their support for your policy of strengthening national sovereignty, enhancing Brazil’s standing as a major global power, advancing reform of the United Nations, and promoting a world order based on justice," the Head of State wrote in a post on social media platform X.
I congratulate you, President @LulaOficial, on your well-deserved victory in the presidential election. The Brazilian people have expressed their support for your policy of strengthening national sovereignty, enhancing Brazil’s standing as a major global power, advancing reform of the United Nations, and promoting a world order based on justice.— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) October 26, 2026
As reported earlier, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of Sunday's presidential runoff, securing a fourth nonconsecutive term after defeating Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested race.