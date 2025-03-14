Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni

The Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health and well-being on Amal Kuni, the herald of the Nauryz holiday.

He said on this day people usually meet family members and close ones, the elders give the youth their blessings. Since ancient times, our people cultivated such merits as amiability, generosity and compassion in the younger generation through such traditions. In modern Kazakhstan all this is reflected in the Adal Azamat concept.

The Head of State noted that today the unique tradition of korisu (greeting) celebrated before the Nauryz Meiramy is reviving nationwide. He expressed confidence that it will contribute to strengthening unity and solidarity of our people.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all happiness and joy, good health and wellbeing.

Noteworthy, a new world record is set to be established in the Mangistau region in celebration of Nauryz.