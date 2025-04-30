Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakh surgeons on first triple cross-over kidney transplantation

The surgeons of the Syzganov National Scientific Surgery Center, for the first time in Kazakhstan, successfully performed the challenging triple cross-over kidney transplantation.

The Head of State sent a Letter of Gratitude to the Syzganov National Scientific Surgery Center’s staff describing the surgery performed under the supervision of distinguished surgeon, Professor Bolatbek Baimakhanov, as the outstanding achievement of Kazakhstan’s medicine.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstan ranks among the six countries in the world to do such complicated transplantations. Selfless work, profound knowledge, and invaluable experience of the country’s doctors contributed to achieving such success.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude.

It is worth reminding, last October, four lives were saved: a multi-organ transplant was successfully conducted in Kazakhstan.